Serie A: Unexpected Napoli loss could move up Juventus celebration

Napoli’s unexpected loss means Juventus is only two wins away from clinching a record-extending eighth straight Serie A title. Injury-depleted Napoli was beaten 2-1 at relegation-threatened Empoli on Wednesday.

Juventus, which won 2-0 at Cagliari on Tuesday in a match marred by racism, leads Napoli by 18 points with eight rounds remaining and the Bianconeri hold the tiebreaker, too.

If Juventus beats AC Milan on Saturday and Napoli lose again to Genoa a day later, Juventus could clinch the title this weekend.

Napoli, which visits Arsenal in the Europa League quarterfinals next week, has a long list of injured players: Lorenzo Insigne, Faouzi Ghoulam, David Ospina, Amadou Diawara, Raul Albiol, and Vlad Chiriches.

Empoli, which also played well in a 1-0 loss to Juventus at the weekend, went ahead when a deflected shot from Diego Farias confused goalkeeper Alex Meret.

Piotr Zielinski equalized with a long-range blast before the break and didn’t celebrate _ as promised _ against his former club. An uncharacteristic defensive lapse contributed to Empoli’s winner, as Giovanni Di Lorenzo was left unmarked to head in from a corner.

Empoli could have had another but Meret did well to rush forward and deny Farias on a counterattack. “Today we lacked both our heads and our legs,” Napoli coach Carlo Ancelotti said. “It was a deserved defeat.”

Empoli moved one point above the drop zone.

ICARDI RETURNS

Inter Milan forward Mauro Icardi quickly made an impact on his return from a nearly two-month-long standoff over protracted contract negotiations. After Roberto Gagliardini put Inter ahead, Icardi earned and converted a penalty and assisted on the third goal in a 4-0 win at Genoa that strengthened Inter’s hold on third place and a Champions League spot.

Icardi had already hit the post when he was pulled down inside the area by Cristian Romero, drawing a red card for the defender. Icardi then calmly converted the spot kick when goalkeeper Andrei Radu went the other way.

After the break, Icardi provided a perfect pass to set up a goal for Ivan Perisic. Gagliardini then added another with a header that was confirmed by goal-line technology.

OTHER RESULTS

Lazio wasted a chance to move into the Champions League places with a 1-0 loss at Spal, as Andrea Petagna converted a late penalty following a decision by the VAR.

Roma moved level on points with sixth-place Lazio following a 2-2 draw at home with Fiorentina, the third straight match that the Giallorossi failed to win.

Also, Andrea Belotti scored a brace in Torino’s 2-1 win over Sampdoria; and relegation-threatened Frosinone beat Parma 3-2 with a penalty in the 13th minute of added time following a long VAR review.