Serie A: Nine-man Cagliari stun Roma with late fightback

Marco Sau’s 95th-minute equaliser completed a remarkable late comeback as nine-man Cagliari recovered from two goals down to draw 2-2 with AS Roma in Serie A on Saturday.

The Sardinian side are unbeaten at home this season, but that record looked set to end when Roma led 2-0 with five minutes of regulation time remaining.

Roma struck twice in the first half, Bryan Cristante firing in from the edge of the box before an Aleksander Kolarov free kick took a wicked deflection to beat goalkeeper Alessio Cragno.

Cagliari had Cragno to thank for keeping them in the game with two superb reflex saves on young midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo, before they mounted an extraordinary late rally.

Artur Ionita pulled one back with a header from a corner after 85 minutes before Cagliari coach Rolando Maran was sent off for dissent and two of his players, Luca Ceppitelli and Darijo Srna, were also shown red cards in stoppage time for the same offence.

Cagliari substitute Sau latched on to a defence-splitting through ball before finishing coolly to earn his side a draw with the last attack of the game.

Roma coach Eusebio di Francesco is facing increasing pressure after leading his side to one win in their last seven league games, and the draw in Sardinia means they remain outside the top six in seventh place on 21 points.

“I am truly angry and upset at this draw, because it’s just absurd,” Di Francesco told reporters.

“You can’t let it happen, conceding an equaliser against nine men in stoppage time.

“This team has conceded comebacks before, so when Cagliari got a goal back, you could see the tension set in.

“In the final 20 minutes, we were too fragile on a psychological level.”

Cagliari are without a win in their last five Serie A matches but remain one of three teams to have avoided a home defeat this season, along with Juventus and Napoli, and the islanders occupy 13th place with 17 points.

Soccer-Napoli thrash Frosinone to extend gap in second

Two goals from Arkadiusz Milik helped Napoli move six points clear in second place with a 4-0 win over Frosinone in Serie A on Saturday. Carlo Ancelotti’s side took advantage of third-placed Inter Milan’s defeat at Juventus on Friday by extending their lead over the Nerazzurri, although they are eight points off the pace set by the champions.

The Napoli coach picked a heavily rotated side with one eye on their crucial Champions League game at Liverpool on Tuesday, but Piotr Zielinski and Adam Ounas struck before the break and a second half Milik brace sealed a comfortable win.

Napoli needed just seven minutes to take the lead as Zielinski fired a shot into the bottom corner after a period of pressure from the home side.

Shortly before the interval they doubled their advantage in style when Ounas struck a powerful shot into the top corner from almost 30 metres.

The result was beyond doubt midway through the second half when Milik rose at the front post to nod in a corner, before he tapped in from a cross-shot with five minutes remaining.

The Polish striker took his seasonal tally to seven league goals, already a record for him in a single Serie A season, while Faouzi Ghoulam marked his return after more than a year out injured with two assists.

Napoli have 35 points from 15 games, while Frosinone remain second-bottom on eight points.