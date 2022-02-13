scorecardresearch
Sunday, February 13, 2022
Serie A: Mattia Zaccagni shines in Lazio’s 3-0 win over Bologna

The attacking midfielder has been in great form under coach Maurizio Sarri and was recently called up by Italy for a training camp.

By: AP | Rome |
February 13, 2022 8:37:12 am
Lazio's Mattia Zaccagni was fouled by a Bologna player. (Reuters)

Mattia Zaccagni scored twice and was involved in Lazio’s other goal as they defeated Bologna 3-0 to move to sixth place in the Italian league on Saturday.



He has six goals in 19 Serie A matches, his best total in a single season.

Zaccagni won a penalty for Lazio after just 11 minutes when he was hit in the face and fell on his back in the box. Ciro Immobile converted from the spot with a perfectly taken low shot.

Zaccagni slotted home between the legs of the goalkeeper to make it 2-0 from Luis Alberto’s perfect through ball in the 53rd.

The win was completed 10 minutes later from very close range at the end of a slick passing combination.

Serie A leader Inter Milan later traveled to Napoli, which could move to the top of the table with a win. Inter had a one-point lead over Napoli and AC Milan, which faces Sampdoria on Sunday.

