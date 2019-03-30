Serie A Live streaming: When and where to watch Juventus vs Empoli, Roma vs Napoli, Inter Milan vs Lazio Serie A match in IST?

Serie A football Live Score Streaming: Napoli have beaten AS Roma at Stadio Olimpico in the past two Serie A seasons and are fancied to come away from the capital city with maximum points again on Sunday. Carlo Ancelotti’s side are 13 points above the Giallorossi this season and look in much better shape heading into this fixture. AS Roma seek good fortune in this match, having been very unfortunate to have lost 2 – 1 to SPAL, where they possibly deserved to win based on their performance.

All eyes will be on San Siro later when Inter Milan and Lazio face off on Match-Day 29. Inter Milan proved their worth for qualifying in the Champions League with back-to-back wins over SPAL and AC Milan. Meanwhile, Lazio is placed sixth and are eyeing a place in the Champions League as well. They are likely to go for a win in the San Siro to stand a chance to grab the Champions League qualifying spot.

When are Serie A matches between Juventus vs Empoli, Roma vs Napoli, Inter Milan vs Lazio?

The Serie A matches between Juventus vs Empoli, Roma vs Napoli, Inter Milan vs Lazio will be aired in India on Saturday and Sunday, March 30, March 31, respectively.

Where are Serie A matches between Juventus vs Empoli, Roma vs Napoli, Inter Milan vs Lazio?

The Serie A matches between Juventus vs Empoli, Roma vs Napoli, Inter Milan vs Lazio will be played at Allianz Arena in Juventus, Stadio Olimpico in Rome, San Siro Stadium in Milan, respectively.

What time do the Serie A matches between Juventus vs Empoli, Roma vs Napoli, Inter Milan vs Lazio begin?

The Serie A matches between Juventus vs Empoli, Roma vs Napoli, Inter Milan vs Lazio will begin at 10:30 PM (March 30), 6:30 PM (March 31) and late night at 12:00 am (March 31), respectively.

Which TV channels will broadcast Serie A matches between Juventus vs Empoli, Roma vs Napoli, Inter Milan vs Lazio begin?

The Serie A matches between Juventus vs Empoli, Roma vs Napoli, Inter Milan vs Lazio begin will be broadcast on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 1 HD and Sony Ten 2 HD.

How do I watch online live streaming of Serie A matches between Juventus vs Empoli, Roma vs Napoli, Inter Milan vs Lazio?

The online live streaming of Serie A matches between Juventus vs Empoli, Roma vs Napoli, Inter Milan vs Lazio will be available on SonyLiv.