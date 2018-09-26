Serie A: Inter Milan survive second-half lapse to beat Fiorentina

Inter Milan’s Danilo D’Ambrosio celebrates scoring their second goal with team mates. (REUTERS) Inter Milan’s Danilo D’Ambrosio celebrates scoring their second goal with team mates. (REUTERS)

Inter Milan overcame one of their notorious lapses to beat Fiorentina 2-1 in Serie A and notch their third win in a week on Tuesday, suggesting their early-season troubles may be behind them. Danilo D’Ambrosio scored the winner in the 77th minute despite Fiorentina dominating the second half until that point as Inter suffered exactly the sort of blackout which has exasperated coach Luciano Spalletti.

Inter have 10 points from their opening six games which have included three wins as well as shock defeats to Sassuolo and Parma. The last week has seen them beat Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League and Sampdoria in Serie A, both with stoppage time goals.

Kevin Mirallas struck the post early on for Fiorentina but Inter went ahead on the stroke of halftime with a Mauro Icardi penalty awarded for handball by Vitor Hugo following a VAR review. Federico Chiesa levelled six minutes after halftime with a long-range shot which deflected off Milan Skriniar and the visitors took control after that.

It looked only a matter of time until Fiorentina scored a winner but instead, from an Inter throw-win, D’Ambrosio swapped passes with Icardi and fired past Alban Lafont.

