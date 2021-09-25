scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, September 25, 2021
MUST READ

Serie A: Daniel, a third generation Maldini, scores in AC Milan’s win at Spezia

Daniel Maldini, the son of renowned defender Paolo Maldini, scored his first Serie A goal in AC Milan's 2-1 win at Spezia.

By: AP | Milan |
September 25, 2021 9:54:24 pm
AC Milan's Daniel Maldini celebrates scoring their first goal against Spezia. (Reuters)

Like grandfather, like father, like son.

There was a third generation of the Maldini family to score in Serie A on Saturday as Daniel Maldini helped AC Milan to a 2-1 win at Spezia.

Daniel Maldini scored his first Serie A goal 13 years, 179 days after the last league goal netted by his father Paolo — against Atalanta in 2008 — and 60 years, 22 days after his grandfather Cesare scored against Catania in 1961.

Paolo Maldini, who is now a technical director at the club where he made more than 900 appearances as a player, jumped out of his seat in celebration at the goal shortly after the restart.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Daniele Verde leveled for Spezia 10 minutes from time but substitute Brahim Díaz restored Milan’s lead six minutes later.

Milan moved top of the league, a point ahead of Napoli, which plays Cagliari on Sunday.

Defending champion Inter Milan is three points behind its city rival and plays Atalanta later Saturday in an eagerly awaited match.

Also later, Genoa hosts Hellas Verona in its first game since being sold to new American owners.

It was Daniel Maldini’s first start for Milan and the 19-year-old broke the deadlock three minutes into the second half as he headed in a cross from Pierre Kalulu and it was too powerful for Spezia goalkeeper Jeroen Zoet to keep out.

Milan almost doubled its lead shortly afterward but Rafael Leão’s curled effort came off the post.

It appeared as if Spezia had snatched a point when Milan midfielder Sandro Tonali deflected in Verde’s effort but once again Rossoneri coach Stefano Pioli’s substitutions paid off as Díaz — who had only been on the field for five minutes — steered in the winner after a great move by Alexis Saelemaekers.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement

More Sports

Live Blog
Match 37 : 25 Sep, 2021
Sunrisers Hyderabad
VS
Punjab Kings
  • 58 secs ago

    SRH 7 down

    Rashid Khan is gone as Arshdeep scalps his wicket. Holder is holding down the fort.…

  • 5 mins ago

    Holder power

    Shami to bowl his last over. Required run rate at 10. Holder hits him for…

View all updatesView Scorecard
Advertisement

Photos

Daniil Medvedev overcomes pressure, Novak Djokovic to win US Open 2021
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Sep 25: Latest News