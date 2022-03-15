scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, March 15, 2022
Must Read

Serie A: Ciro Immobile breaks scoring record in Lazio win over Venezia

Ciro Immobile has converted a penalty to become Lazio's all-time leading scorer in Serie A.


March 15, 2022 8:34:17 am
Ciro ImmobileLazio's Ciro Immobile scores with penalty against Venezia during the Serie A soccer match between Lazio and Venezia, at Rome's Olympic Stadium, in Rome. (AP)

Ciro Immobile converted a penalty to become Lazio’s all-time leading scorer in Serie A as the Rome club beat relegation-threatened Venezia 1-0 on Monday.

The victory enabled Lazio to leapfrog Atalanta and Roma into fifth place, boosting its chances of direct qualification for the Europa League.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

Immobile’s second-half goal was his 144th in Serie A with Lazio, breaking a tie with Silvio Piola, whose 274 with Lazio and other teams from 1930-54 make him the league’s overall record scorer.

Immobile had already surpassed Piola to become Lazio’s top scorer across all competitions.

It was a perfect warmup for Lazio ahead of the Rome derby next weekend.

Venezia remained three points from safety.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

India complete Lankan series-whitewash with massive 238-run win in second Test
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Mar 15: Latest News