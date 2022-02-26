scorecardresearch
Saturday, February 26, 2022
Serie A: AC Milan and Inter Milan each held to draws

The two Milan clubs meet in an Italian Cup derby on Tuesday.

By: AP | Milan |
February 26, 2022 11:25:55 am
Lautaro MartinezInter Milan's Lautaro Martinez in action with Genoa's Johan Vasquez. (Reuters)

Serie A leader AC Milan and defending champion Inter Milan were held to draws by opponents in the lower half of the standings.

Italy Under-21 left back Destiny Udogie equalized with his first Italian league goal as Udinese secured a 1-1 draw at Milan — less than a week after the Rossoneri were held at last-placed Salernitana to 2-2.

Milan remained two points ahead of Inter, which was held at relegation-threatened Genoa to 0-0 to extend its winless streak to four matches.

The two Milan clubs meet in an Italian Cup derby on Tuesday.

The most Inter could produce was a header off the crossbar midway through the second half from fullback Danilo D’Ambrosio.

At the San Siro, Rafael Leao put Milan ahead near the half-hour mark from a sharp angle after taking a cross from Sandro Tonali.

Then Udogie finished from close range in the 66th following a long throw-in and an overhead effort from Roberto Pereyra. Milan protested that Udogie’s goal should have been disallowed for a handball but a VAR review confirmed the goal.

Udinese moved up to 14th place while Genoa remained next to last.

All Serie A matches are starting five minutes late this weekend accompanied by a peace message following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

