Thursday, December 23, 2021
Serie A: Franck Kessie helps AC Milan beat Empoli to take hold of second spot

AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie played a starring role by scoring twice in a 4-2 win over Empoli on Wednesday, leaving the Rossoneri second in Serie A at the midway stage of the season.

By: Reuters |
December 23, 2021 9:57:13 am
AC Milans Franck Kessie celebrates after scoring a goal against Empoli. (Twitter/ACMilan)

The Ivory Coast international was deployed in a more advanced attacking midfield position, and excelled in the role by striking twice before halftime, either side of Nedim Bajrami’s goal for Empoli.

An Alessandro Florenzi free kick and a Theo Hernandez goal extended the visitors’ lead, before Andrea Pinamonti pulled one back for the hosts from the penalty spot.

Milan are second with 42 points, four behind leaders Inter Milan.

A shock 1-0 defeat for Napoli at home to relegation battling Spezia means the third-placed Neapolitans are now three points behind the Rossoneri.

