Serie A: Franck Kessie helps AC Milan beat Empoli to take hold of second spot

December 23, 2021 9:57:13 am
AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie played a starring role by scoring twice in a 4-2 win over Empoli on Wednesday, leaving the Rossoneri second in Serie A at the midway stage of the season.
The Ivory Coast international was deployed in a more advanced attacking midfield position, and excelled in the role by striking twice before halftime, either side of Nedim Bajrami’s goal for Empoli.
An Alessandro Florenzi free kick and a Theo Hernandez goal extended the visitors’ lead, before Andrea Pinamonti pulled one back for the hosts from the penalty spot.
A hefty win lads, job well done 🤩👏#EmpoliMilan #SempreMilan pic.twitter.com/Dqf2sZ1p1i
— AC Milan (@acmilan) December 22, 2021
Milan are second with 42 points, four behind leaders Inter Milan.
A shock 1-0 defeat for Napoli at home to relegation battling Spezia means the third-placed Neapolitans are now three points behind the Rossoneri.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-