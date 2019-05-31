Toggle Menu
Sergio Ramos says he’s staying at Real Madrid after China offer

"I don't want to leave Real Madrid, I always said my dream was to retire here. A lot of stories have come out about me, so I wanted to clear up any doubts about my situation," Ramos has said.

Sergio Ramos is the longest-serving player in the current Real Madrid team (File Photo)

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos pledged his future to the La Liga side on Thursday, after saying he had received an offer to join a club in the Chinese Super League.

Ramos, Madrid’s longest-serving player, called a snap news conference to clarify his situation after president Florentino Perez said in a radio interview on Monday that Ramos had told him of an offer to move to China on a free transfer.

“There was an offer, but I wouldn’t leave Madrid for a transfer fee or for free. I love this club and I want to retire here,” Ramos said.

“I don’t want to leave Real Madrid, I always said my dream was to retire here. A lot of stories have come out about me, so I wanted to clear up any doubts about my situation.”

