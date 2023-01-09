Sergio Aguero set to make comeback for one-off match after retiring due to heart problems

Sergio Aguero will be back in a football pitch as a guest player for the 2023 Noche Amarilla, a friendly fixture played by Ecuador’s Barcelona S.C on January 28, reports SPORTBible.

Aguero, who was forced to retire due to heart conditions in 2021, has been given the green light to play in this fixture.

“I look forward to Noche Amarilla, to have fun and have a good time with the fans of Barcelona S.C,” Aguero said.

“I’ve had check-ups from the cardiologist, I am very well and I have already started training, so I will be able to play in the Noche Amarilla. I hope to have fun and feel the pitch again. I went out to eat in Qatar and was watching Ecuador’s first match in the World Cup. Some fans of Barcelona S.C. recognised me and asked me to come to Noche Amarilla,” the Argentine added.

Aguero was seen training with the Argentina team in Qatar and was also a big part in their celebration after winning the World Cup.

Aguero had a legendary stint at Manchester City winning countless honours, before he left for Barcelona in 2021, having scored 260 goals for City.

He had a record 12 hat tricks in his total haul of 184 Premier League goals, the most for an overseas player and the fourth most all-time.

He also scored arguably the Premier League’s most famous goal, the dramatic stoppage-time winner against Queens Park Rangers that clinched the title for City on the final day of the 2011-12 season.

He was diagnosed with heart problems while at Barcelona which came to the fore when he left the field, holding his chest, during Barcelona’s match against Alaves in the Spanish league on Oct 30, 2021.