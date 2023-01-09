scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 09, 2023

Sergio Aguero set to make comeback for one-off match after retiring due to heart problems

Aguero, who was forced to retire due to heart conditions in 2021, has been given the green light to play in this fixture.

Aguero had a legendary stint at Manchester City winning countless honours, before he left for Barcelona in 2021, having scored 260 goals for City.
Listen to this article
Sergio Aguero set to make comeback for one-off match after retiring due to heart problems
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Sergio Aguero will be back in a football pitch as a guest player for the 2023 Noche Amarilla, a friendly fixture played by Ecuador’s Barcelona S.C on January 28, reports SPORTBible.

Aguero, who was forced to retire due to heart conditions in 2021, has been given the green light to play in this fixture.

“I look forward to Noche Amarilla, to have fun and have a good time with the fans of Barcelona S.C,” Aguero said.

“I’ve had check-ups from the cardiologist, I am very well and I have already started training, so I will be able to play in the Noche Amarilla. I hope to have fun and feel the pitch again. I went out to eat in Qatar and was watching Ecuador’s first match in the World Cup. Some fans of Barcelona S.C. recognised me and asked me to come to Noche Amarilla,” the Argentine added.

Aguero was seen training with the Argentina team in Qatar and was also a big part in their celebration after winning the World Cup.

Aguero had a legendary stint at Manchester City winning countless honours, before he left for Barcelona in 2021, having scored 260 goals for City.

He had a record 12 hat tricks in his total haul of 184 Premier League goals, the most for an overseas player and the fourth most all-time.

He also scored arguably the Premier League’s most famous goal, the dramatic stoppage-time winner against Queens Park Rangers that clinched the title for City on the final day of the 2011-12 season.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- January 9, 2023: Know about Land subsidence, Sovereign green bo...
UPSC Key- January 9, 2023: Know about Land subsidence, Sovereign green bo...
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQs
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking | India’s GDP growth: Its contents and discontents
ExplainSpeaking | India’s GDP growth: Its contents and discontents
Delhi Confidential | No tapes attached: Book packaging skill impresses Un...
Delhi Confidential | No tapes attached: Book packaging skill impresses Un...
Advertisement

He was diagnosed with heart problems while at Barcelona which came to the fore when he left the field, holding his chest, during Barcelona’s match against Alaves in the Spanish league on Oct 30, 2021.

First published on: 09-01-2023 at 19:32 IST
Next Story

Sidharth Malhotra answers what’s his ‘mission in personal life’ amid wedding rumours: ‘For now it is…’

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Advertisement

Photos

In Pics: India and Sri Lanka players arrive at Rajkot to play 3rd T20I
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jan 09: Latest News
close