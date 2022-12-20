‘It’s a party joke’: Sergio Aguero on calling France midfielder Eduardo Camavinga a ‘d*** face’

Former Argentina and Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has cleared the air on calling France midfielder Eduardo Camavinga a “d*** face” during Argentina’s World Cup celebrations.

Aguero has faced a backlash after he sang about France starlet Camavinga in a video streamed on his own personal Instagram account.

Aguero in his Instagram live can be heard making a lewd comment about France mid-fielder Eduardo Camavinga.

However, the veteran striker has cleared the air saying, he has nothing against Camavinga and that song was just a party joke.

Jeee . A ver primero no tengo nada con el y Segundo es una broma de festejo . Además si buscas en stream siempre bromeó con su nombre . No busques problemas pa 😎 https://t.co/meknNWx0oy — Sergio Kun Aguero (@aguerosergiokun) December 19, 2022

“Hee. Let’s see first I have nothing with him and Second it’s a party joke. Also if you search on stream he always joked with his name. Don’t look for problems pa,” tweeted Aguero.

The 34-year-old, who was forced to retire last December after doctors discovered a cardiac arrhythmia.

Aguero has joined the Argentina team celebration following their World Cup triumph.

Before the final, it was reported that Aguero had joined Argentina’s camp and was sharing room with childhood friend Lionel Messi. Aguero and Messi have been close friends for nearly two decades and had shared rooms since their youth team days.

Advertisement

Messi went into this tournament without a roommate at all – preferring to go alone than with anyone other than Aguero.

Aguero had lashed out at the Argentine football officials for not allowing him to visit the team camp and meet his former team-mates before Argentina was due to play Saudi Arabia in their opening game of the World Cup.

Argentina defeated France 4-2 in the penalty shootout after the match ended 3-3 in a draw.