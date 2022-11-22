Sergio Aguero, Messi’s former roommate, angry that he hasn’t been allowed to visit the Argentine team camp in Qatar

Just hours before the Argentina vs Saudi Arabia game, former Argentine player Sergio Aguero, who retired last year after he was diagnosed with a cardiac arrhythmia, has lashed out the Argentine football officials for not allowing him to visit the team camp and meet his former team-mates.

“If they don’t want me to go, tell me to my face,” he took a pot shot at the AFA for not issuing credentials to visit the camp. “Always fully with Argentina and with this team that represents us all. We know that they will give everything for this shirt that we love so much. And as Leo [Messi] said, we will all be walking together,” he wrote on twitter. He is in Qatar at the invitation of the FIFA.

Then he vented more on his Twitch stream, according to a report in Argentina’s largest selling newspaper ‘Clarin’.

“I couldn’t see the team yet. But hey… Let’s see. Everything is kind of weird. It’s been about three or four days since I asked for the credential to have access to the concentration and they still haven’t given it to me , when I see that another people get off the plane and they are given it right away,” Clarin quoted him as saying on Twitch.

“It is strange that they do not give you a quick credential. I have been in the National Team and they make a credential for you quickly. What do I know… the AFA . That makes me angry. I never did anyone wrong. I always I behaved well. Perhaps there are people who don’t like that I say bad things to them . And if they don’t want me to go to, there is no problem, but then say it to my face”.

Aguero also said he has an invitation from the Spain national team to visit their camp but he didn’t want to. “”Look if I go to Spain and I still haven’t gone to see my teammates. No, thanks for inviting me … I just wanted to visit the boys to wish them luck, but now that’s it, I’m not going to bother them hours after the debut. It will be left for later ,” he is quoted as saying.

He said the problem wasn’t with his Argentine players. “They are resting, I was there, it’s not the same … because tomorrow they play, then comes stress, nerves, anxiety, we want to be calm and nobody wants to be disturbed. The next day, massages, training, rest and eat. You enter a process every three days you play. I understand them, I know that if I go, nothing happens, but I feel like I’m bothering them. They have their routine, I was there and they are in another. Each one has their routine,” he said.