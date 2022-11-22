scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 22, 2022

Sergio Aguero, Messi’s former roommate, angry that he hasn’t been allowed to visit the Argentine team camp in Qatar

Just hours before the Argentina vs Saudi Arabia game, former Argentine player Sergio Aguero has lashed out the Argentine football officials for not allowing him to visit the team camp and meet his former team-mates.

Lionel MessiAguero also said he has an invitation from the Spain national team to visit their camp but he didn’t want to. (REUTERS/FILE)

Just hours before the Argentina vs Saudi Arabia game, former Argentine player Sergio Aguero, who retired last year after he was diagnosed with a cardiac arrhythmia, has lashed out the Argentine football officials for not allowing him to visit the team camp and meet his former team-mates.

“If they don’t want me to go, tell me to my face,” he took a pot shot at the AFA for not issuing credentials to visit the camp. “Always fully with Argentina and with this team that represents us all. We know that they will give everything for this shirt that we love so much. And as Leo [Messi] said, we will all be walking together,” he wrote on twitter. He is in Qatar at the invitation of the FIFA.

Then he vented more on his Twitch stream, according to a report in Argentina’s largest selling newspaper ‘Clarin’.

“I couldn’t see the team yet. But hey… Let’s see. Everything is kind of weird. It’s been about three or four days since I asked for the credential to have access to the concentration and they still haven’t given it to me , when I see that another people get off the plane and they are given it right away,” Clarin quoted him as saying on Twitch.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Development of Great Nicobar: strategic imperative and ecological concernsPremium
Development of Great Nicobar: strategic imperative and ecological concerns
Beneath the lustre of Statue of Unity, some dark spots for BJPPremium
Beneath the lustre of Statue of Unity, some dark spots for BJP
Delhi Confidential: BJP brings out the big guns ahead of Delhi’s MC...Premium
Delhi Confidential: BJP brings out the big guns ahead of Delhi’s MC...
In 30 months, RBI fines Rs 73 cr in 48 cases, but no details on bank viol...Premium
In 30 months, RBI fines Rs 73 cr in 48 cases, but no details on bank viol...

“It is strange that they do not give you a quick credential. I have been in the National Team and they make a credential for you quickly. What do I know… the AFA . That makes me angry. I never did anyone wrong. I always I behaved well. Perhaps there are people who don’t like that I say bad things to them . And if they don’t want me to go to, there is no problem, but then say it to my face”.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

Aguero also said he has an invitation from the Spain national team to visit their camp but he didn’t want to. “”Look if I go to Spain and I still haven’t gone to see my teammates. No, thanks for inviting me … I just wanted to visit the boys to wish them luck, but now that’s it, I’m not going to bother them hours after the debut. It will be left for later ,” he is quoted as saying.

He said the problem wasn’t with his Argentine players. “They are resting, I was there, it’s not the same … because tomorrow they play, then comes stress, nerves, anxiety, we want to be calm and nobody wants to be disturbed. The next day, massages, training, rest and eat. You enter a process every three days you play. I understand them, I know that if I go, nothing happens, but I feel like I’m bothering them. They have their routine, I was there and they are in another. Each one has their routine,” he said.

First published on: 22-11-2022 at 01:48:23 pm
Next Story

‘Adi has a brother called Ajit’: Anand Mahindra’s latest tweet pokes fun at ‘Ajitdas’ shoes

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Suryakumar Yadav
SKY’s astonishing array of strokes | In Pics
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Nov 22: Latest News