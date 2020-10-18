scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, October 18, 2020
Bihar polls

Sergio Aguero criticised for touching lineswoman, Pep Guardiola defends striker

As Manchester City registered their second win of the season against Arsenal, Sergio Aguero went unpunished for his actions at the end of the night.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: October 18, 2020 11:44:41 am
Manchester City's Sergio Aguero with manager Pep Guardiola. (Source: Reuters)

Sergio Aguero came under the crossfire on Saturday night after the Manchester City striker put his arm on the shoulder of assistant referee Sian Massey-Ellis during the 1-0 win against Arsenal.

The Argentine striker, disputing a throw-in call at the Etihad Stadium, went up to the lineswoman in the first half and touched her shoulder during an argument.

Massey-Ellis, who denied Aguero’s claims of signalling a throw-in for Manchester City instead of Arsenal, reacted immediately to the gesture and knocked the striker’s hand off of her.

As Manchester City registered their second win of the season owing to a Raheem Sterling goal, Aguero went unpunished for his actions at the end of the night.

According to the laws, any physical contact with a referee or a linesman will mean either a yellow or a red depending on its severity, as will abusing them verbally or reacting aggressively to decisions.

After the end of the match, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola attempted to shift the focus off the incident.

“Sergio is the nicest person I ever met in my life. Look for problems in other situations, not in this one,” Guardiola told reporters in the post-match press conference.

Manchester City are next in action with their UEFA Champions League opener against Porto on Wednesday before they face West Ham United next weekend in the Premier League.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

IPL 2020: AB de Villiers’ blinder sets up RCB’s incredible win over RR
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Oct 18: Latest News