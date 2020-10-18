Sergio Aguero criticised for touching lineswoman, Pep Guardiola defends striker

Manchester City's Sergio Aguero with manager Pep Guardiola. (Source: Reuters)

Sergio Aguero came under the crossfire on Saturday night after the Manchester City striker put his arm on the shoulder of assistant referee Sian Massey-Ellis during the 1-0 win against Arsenal.

The Argentine striker, disputing a throw-in call at the Etihad Stadium, went up to the lineswoman in the first half and touched her shoulder during an argument.

Massey-Ellis, who denied Aguero’s claims of signalling a throw-in for Manchester City instead of Arsenal, reacted immediately to the gesture and knocked the striker’s hand off of her.

Awful to watch first time you saw it, and it gets worse and worse with every viewing. There is zero way Aguero would have done this to a male match official. Zero https://t.co/ku3P3M6quG — Men in Blazers (@MenInBlazers) October 17, 2020

A red card all day long. Legally or morally, this is an offence in both the ways. And it is disgraceful. https://t.co/8pYo7hHLk8 — Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17) October 17, 2020

the “moves hand slowly across back” is the worst bc women can’t really do anything to prevent it and men can play it off as innocent. this makes me livid https://t.co/pBG5zJNd2L — haley o’shaughnessy (@HaleyOSomething) October 17, 2020

Aguero touching Sian Massey’s neck really, really bad. No way he does that if it’s a male. Demeaning and so very wrong. Doesn’t even blink and realise what he’s done either. Should be banned for that. — Leanne Prescott (@_lfcleanne) October 17, 2020

Erm, what is Aguero doing here? And why wasn’t he sent off for it? https://t.co/FmqWtdRK0F — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) October 17, 2020

We have not heard the last of this. Sergio Aguero out of order here pic.twitter.com/XXreySE4zB — Kevin Palmer (@RealKevinPalmer) October 17, 2020

As Manchester City registered their second win of the season owing to a Raheem Sterling goal, Aguero went unpunished for his actions at the end of the night.

According to the laws, any physical contact with a referee or a linesman will mean either a yellow or a red depending on its severity, as will abusing them verbally or reacting aggressively to decisions.

After the end of the match, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola attempted to shift the focus off the incident.

“Sergio is the nicest person I ever met in my life. Look for problems in other situations, not in this one,” Guardiola told reporters in the post-match press conference.

Manchester City are next in action with their UEFA Champions League opener against Porto on Wednesday before they face West Ham United next weekend in the Premier League.

