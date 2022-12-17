scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 17, 2022

Sergio Aguero is sharing room with Lionel Messi again

Aguero has reunited with his childhood freind and is sharing a dorm room with him just like old times.

Argentina's Leandro Paredes, left, and teammate Nicolas Otamendi, right, sit on the bench with former Argentina soccer player Sergio Aguero during a training session ahead of the final soccer match between Argentina and France in Doha. (AP)
Sergio Aguero has joined Argentina’s camp and is sharing room with childhood friend Lionel Messi again ahead of World Cup final against France to be played on Sunday, the Sun has reported on Friday.

Aguero and Messi have been close friends for nearly two decades and had shared rooms since their youth team days.

Aguero hung up his boots in 2021 due to heart problems. Messi went into this tournament without a roommate at all – preferring to go alone than with anyone other than Aguero.

After Aguero’s retirement last year, the Lionel Messi has released an emotional statement.

It read: “Practically a whole career together, Kun.

“We lived very beautiful moments and others that were not so, all of them made us unite more and be closer friends.

“‘And we are going to continue living them together off the pitch.

“With the great joy of lifting the Copa America so little ago, with all the achievements you achieved in England.

“And the truth is that now it hurts a lot to see how you have to stop doing what you like the most because of what happened to you.

“Surely you will continue to be happy because you are a person who transmits happiness and those of us who love you will be with you.

Just hours before the Argentina’s opening encounter against Saudi Arabia game, Sergio Aguero has lashed out the Argentine football officials for not allowing him to visit the team camp and meet his former team-mates.

“If they don’t want me to go, tell me to my face,” he took a pot shot at the AFA for not issuing credentials to visit the camp. “Always fully with Argentina and with this team that represents us all. We know that they will give everything for this shirt that we love so much. And as Leo [Messi] said, we will all be walking together,” he wrote on twitter. He is in Qatar at the invitation of the FIFA.

On Wednesday, Aguero was spotted at Argentina’s training camp in Doha ahead of the World Cup final where he rolled back the years with a thumping strike in training.

The former striker, who hung up his boots in 2021 due to heart problems, was seen on Nicolas Otamendi’s Instagram story performing stretches.

First published on: 17-12-2022 at 08:48:33 am
How Avatar The Way of Water Solved the Problem of Computer-Generated H2O

