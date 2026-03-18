Unfair, Unprecedented & Unacceptable: Senegal to appeal against CAF ruling at Court of Arbitration for Sport

The Senegalese Football Federation (La Fédération Sénégalaise de Football – FSF) condemned the decision by the Confederation of African Football (CAF), which ruled that Senegal had been stripped of their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title and Morocco, their opponents in the final, had been declared champions.
The Senegalese Football Federation called it an unfair, unprecedented, and unacceptable decision by CAF, which brings discredit to African football.
The football body of Senegal said that it would challenge the decision by CAF in front of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Lausanne, Switzerland. CAS is an independent organisation that resolves sports disputes worldwide.
Senegal were stripped of their title by CAF for walking off the pitch in protest at their opponents, Morocco, being awarded a late penalty. Morocco had lost that match 1-0 on January 18 in the country’s capital of Rabbat, but that was after Senegal had staged a walkout, led by their coach Pape Thiaw, over a contentious penalty that was awarded to the former in injury time.
(Translated to English from French)
The Senegalese Football Federation (FSF) took note today of the notification of the decision rendered on March 17, 2026, by the Appeals Jury of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), in the context of case DC23316. This procedure follows the complaint lodged during match No. 52 of the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations (CAN), Morocco 2025, opposing Senegal to Morocco.
By this decision, the CAF Appeals Jury declared the appeal of the Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) admissible and upheld it. In doing so, the body annulled the decision that had been rendered by the CAF Disciplinary Jury, on the grounds that the appellant party’s right to be heard had not been respected during the first-instance procedure.
The Appeals Jury also considered that the behavior of the Senegalese team fell under Articles 82 and 84 of the Africa Cup of Nations Regulations. Consequently, CAF declared that the FSF had infringed Article 82 and pronounced the loss of the match by forfeit for Senegal, with a score recorded as 3-0 in favor of the FRMF, pursuant to Article 84.
The Senegalese Football Federation condemns an unfair, unprecedented, and unacceptable decision which brings discredit to African football.
For the defense of its rights and the interests of Senegalese football, the Federation will initiate, as soon as possible, an appeal procedure before the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Lausanne.
The FSF reaffirms its unwavering commitment to the values of integrity and sporting justice, and will keep the public informed of further developments in this case.