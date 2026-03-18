Unfair, Unprecedented & Unacceptable: Senegal to appeal against CAF ruling at Court of Arbitration for Sport

Senegal's Sadio Mane lifts the trophy with teammates as they celebrate after winning the Africa Cup of Nations. (PHOTO: Reuters)

The Senegalese Football Federation (La Fédération Sénégalaise de Football – FSF) condemned the decision by the Confederation of African Football (CAF), which ruled that Senegal had been stripped of their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title and Morocco, their opponents in the final, had been declared champions.

The Senegalese Football Federation called it an unfair, unprecedented, and unacceptable decision by CAF, which brings discredit to African football.

The football body of Senegal said that it would challenge the decision by CAF in front of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Lausanne, Switzerland. CAS is an independent organisation that resolves sports disputes worldwide.