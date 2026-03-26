Senegal appeal to get Africa Cup of Nations title from Morocco at CAS with no timetable for verdict

Senegal’s Sadio Mane holds the trophy aloft as he celebrates with teammates after winning the Africa Cup of Nations final soccer match between Senegal and Morocco in Rabat, Morocco, Sunday, Jan. 18, 2026. (AP Photo/Youssef Loulidi)

Senegal’s appeal to be reinstated as Africa Cup of Nations champion was registered Wednesday by sport’s highest court, which set no timetable for a likely long process toward a verdict in a heated soccer controversy.

The Senegal soccer federation is challenging a surprise ruling last week by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to strip the title won in a chaotic final on the field in January and award it to host nation Morocco.

An appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland was promised last week by the Senegalese government, which also called for an international investigation “into suspected corruption” within the African soccer body.