Kop salute the Right One

As a raucous kop roared in belief following Liverpool’s 4-0 demolition of Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday evening, their manager Brendan Rodgers wore a wide smile. He did manage to stay grounded, despite knowing his team had clambered to the top of the Premier League table and were two points clear. He knew the job was not over yet.

Liverpool have some elbow room in one of the most open title races in the Premier League’s history but Manchester City, just four points behind but with two games in hand are considered the favourites. City visit Anfield on April 13 and the match could well be the title decider.

Liverpool’s re-emergence under Rodgers has been the story of the season so far.

Liverpool are on an eight-match winning streak and will have to win their remaining six matches to be Champions. No team has ever won 14 matches on the trot in a single season since the Premier League came into being — Arsenal did it over two seasons — and Liverpool will have to create history to lift the Premier League trophy for the first time in its history. A lot will depend on whether they can hold their nerve over this period.

Liverpool finished seventh with 61 points last season and not even the most optimistic fans expected a title challenge from the Reds.

Rodgers had to make do with what was available in the transfer market. He spent just £50.2 million to strengthen his squad. Compare this with Manchester City, Chelsea, Spurs and Manchester United who spent £102m, £112.8m, £107.2 million and £69.4m respectively and Arsenal, who doled out £42.5 million on Mesut Ozil alone.

Rodgers concentrated on developing his young players after expertly handling Luis Suarez, now the Premier League’s top scorer. Suarez provides the x-factor in this team, while skipper Steven Gerrard anchors it on and off the pitch. Add to the mix the ever-improving Daniel Sturridge, Jordan Henderson, Philippe Coutinho and Raheem Sterling, and fans sense the eagerness with which they have bnought into their manager’s methods.

Special One, Chosen One, Wrong One; who cares? Liverpool’s fans are thanking their management for selecting the Right One.

