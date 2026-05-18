‘Selfish’ Mo Salah must be dropped from Liverpool farewell game: Wayne Rooney

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney slammed Egyptian striker Mohamed Salah for his “selfish” comments on Liverpool’s style of play in the 2025-26 Premier League season ahead of his proposed farewell match for the Reds on Sunday.

Salah, who had announced his departure from the club after nine years in May, took to social media earlier this week and urged Liverpool for a return to high-octane football.

“I have witnessed this club go from doubters to believers, and from believers to champions. It took hard work and I always did everything I could to help the club get there. Nothing makes me prouder than that. Us crumbling to yet another defeat this season was very painful and not what our fans deserve.