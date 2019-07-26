Toggle Menu
Sead Kolasinac, Mesut Ozil fight off armed robbers

Arsenal defender Sead Kolasinac fought off two men with knives when they attacked a car in which Kolasinac and his teammate Mesut Ozil were travelling.

Arsenal defender Sead Kolasinac hails from Bosnia & Herzegovina (File Photo/AP)

Arsenal defender Sead Kolasinac fought off two men with knives when they attacked a car in which Kolasinac and his teammate Mesut Ozil were travelling in London on Thursday, as can be seen from video footage that has emerged of the incident.

An Arsenal spokesperson said: “We have been in contact with both players and they are fine.”

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police said: “It was reported that suspects on motorbikes had attempted to rob a man who was driving a car. The driver, along with his passenger, managed to get away unharmed and traveled to a restaurant in Golders Green, where they were spoken to by officers.”

