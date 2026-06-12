Scottish fans arrive in Boston, say ‘ran out of beer’ on flight and wake locals with bagpipes

With Scotland returning to the Fifa World Cup after a gap of 28 years, and their fans are already making their heads turn in Boston. The Kilt-clad Scottish fans landed at the Boston International Airport ahead of their match against Haiti on Saturday proudly revealing they “ran out of beer” on the seven-hour flight journey across the Atlantic.

“Been drinking since one o’clock in the morning when I got up,” said Scottish fan David Wood as he arrived on US soil. “We ran out of beer.” And once the beer was emptied, the Scottish fans revealed they first turned to wine and then to whisky on the flight.

“We had a round of applause when we landed,” Wood added. “I don’t know if you do that here. That’s a very Scottish thing. “I’m going to find Cheers. That’s what I want do. I want to find Cheers, he told CBS, holding up a bottle of whiskey.”

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿| The Tartan Army deserved something special. We teamed up with the world-famous @EdinburghTattoo to give the Tartan Army a proper send-off as they head to the USA. Come on Scotland!🤞🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 pic.twitter.com/9DAhgH9EKW — Edinburgh Airport (@EDI_Airport) June 11, 2026

Having landed in the early hours of Thursday, even the locals in Boston got a hang of Scottish when they landed at their Air Bnb stays in a celebratory mood. In videos that are going viral, some of the fans got into the party mood early in the morning, waking up the hosts and the locals by playing the bagpipes while dressed in kilts.

Called as Tartan Army, some of the Scottish fans didn’t seem prepared for the heat upon landing in Boston.

“It was quite humid when I stepped off the plane. I don’t do well in the heat, but we’ll find out,” said Adam Cook.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 The Scottish fans are officially in Massachusetts for the World Cup—and they started the day by blasting bagpipes at 6:30am. 😅 pic.twitter.com/GrZjcOPZKT — PurelyFootball ℗ (@PurelyFootball) June 11, 2026

According to a report, a majority have arrived without having match tickets, but were hopeful of getting one before the game. “Ticket prices soared to around $1,200 when they first went on sale. Now they aren’t selling and are down to $500,” Allan Begg said.

“We got scammed — is what it is, but we are still smiling,” continued Carole McNamara seethed. “We are going to the fan zones, and we got tickets to one of the pubs.”

The invasion has begun, as Scottish soccer fans, collectively known as the "Tartan Army," arrive in Boston for the World Cup. What to know ahead of the matches: https://t.co/6RHqtyUMcA #WorldCup #TartanArmy #Boston #Haiti #FIFA pic.twitter.com/f37i2HBvPb — WCVB-TV Boston (@WCVB) June 9, 2026

Like fans from many countries across the globe, even Scottish fans revealed they faced trouble getting visa to the USA with their application status changed or rejected in the Electronic System for Travel Authorization.

While some were fortunate to land in USA, many were left behind. “Loads of people spent thousands of thousands of pounds and you can’t get your money back,” said McNamara. “When you waited 28 years, it’s a kick in the teeth.”