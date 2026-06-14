How a testcard on TV (remember colour bands?) united world during SCO vs Haiti

The feed on BBC got the feed cut off during Scotland vs Haiti game with a error message of ESF UHD C appeared. (Screengrab from YouTube & X)

A minor interruption caused football fans watching from around the world to jump in dread as TV screens went into testcard-mode during the Scotland vs Haiti game. While the Scots were back at FIFA after 30 years and registered a laborious 1-0 win, Haiti were spunky but luckless on debut.

Fans from around the world though were transported to the 80s 90s, when colour bands suddenly appeared on screen, reminiscent of times in India even before cable television.

The order is unforgettable – yellow, cyan, green, pink, red, blue. Thick bands that appeared when Doordarshan was prominent than Doordash of North American relatives.