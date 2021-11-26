ISL 2021, SC East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan: When and where to watch the Kolkata derby

The red-and-gold last won the grudge match on January 27, 2019 by 2-0 margin when both the teams were playing in the I-League. (Pic: ISL)

ISL 2021, SC East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan Live Streaming: A revamped SC East Bengal would look to set the record straight against favourites ATK Mohun Bagan in the Indian Super League season’s first Kolkata derby in Vasco, Goa on Saturday.

The red-and-gold brigade suffered defeats to their arch-rivals in both the matches last season, which was more to do with their troubled build-up and a last-minute entry to ISL.

The red-and-gold last won the grudge match on January 27, 2019 by 2-0 margin when both the teams were playing in the I-League. Their new Spanish manager Manolo Diaz will have his task cut out against a formidable and well-set ATK Mohun Bagan.

When and what time will SC East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan match start?

The SC East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan match will kick off on 27th November 2021 at 7:30 PM IST.

Where will the SC East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan match take place?

The SC East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan match will be held in Tilak Maidan Stadium at Vasco, Goa.

Which channel will telecast the SC East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan match in India?

The Star Sports Network has the televising rights to the match between SC East Bengal and ATK Mohun Bagan. The match between EB vs ATKMB will be televised on Star Sports and Star Sports Select channels in India.

How to watch the live streaming of SC East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan match in India?

The live streaming of the ISL match between SC East Bengal and ATK Mohun Bagan match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.