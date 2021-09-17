SC East Bengal sign Dutch utility player Darren Sidoel

SC East Bengal on Friday bolstered their ranks with the acquisition of young Dutch defensive midfielder Darren Sidoel on a one-year deal that will keep him at the club till the end of the 2021-22 ISL season.

Sidoel, who has played under SC East Bengal head coach Manuel Manolo’ Diaz at Spanish side Hercules CF, becomes the Spaniard’s fifth foreign signing.

Slovenian midfielder Amir Dervievic, Australian defender Tomislav Mrcela, Croatian centre-back Franjo Prce and Nigerian striker Daniel Chima Chukwu are the other four overseas recruits so far.

𝐃𝐚𝐫𝐫𝐞𝐧 𝐒𝐢𝐝𝐨𝐞𝐥 🤝𝙈𝙖𝙣𝙪𝙚𝙡 '𝙈𝙖𝙣𝙤𝙡𝙤' 𝘿𝙞𝙖𝙯. 🗣️I have played under the coach before in Spain and that helps. We have a good understanding and I am looking forward to reuniting with him again. Read: https://t.co/Z23cbfnkgr#DarrenIsOnHisWay #JoyEastBengal pic.twitter.com/G1OmyzRFrA — SC East Bengal (@sc_eastbengal) September 17, 2021

The 23-year-old Sidoel joins SC East Bengal from Spanish second division club Cordoba CF, having spent last season on loan at Hercules under the tutelage of Diaz. Sidoel can also play at centre-back and central midfield positions with a willingness to move the ball higher up the pitch.

“SC East Bengal presents a new opportunity for me. I have played in a few European countries and picked up quite a lot. I am eager to learn and I believe I can develop playing in the Indian Super League,” Sidoel said.

🚨𝐈𝐓'𝐒 𝐎𝐅𝐅𝐈𝐂𝐈𝐀𝐋🚨 Dutch midfielder 🇳🇱𝘿𝙖𝙧𝙧𝙚𝙣 𝙎𝙞𝙙𝙤𝙚𝙡 has agreed to a one year deal that will keep him with us till the end of the #HeroISL season.#TorchBearers, add to the celebrations, will you! 🎉 🔴🟡📝#DarrenIsOnHisWay #JoyEastBengal #WeAreSCEB pic.twitter.com/hmbN2XxKJy — SC East Bengal (@sc_eastbengal) September 17, 2021

Part of the famed Ajax youth system, Sidoel made his debut in the second division of the Dutch league (Eerste Divisie) for Jong Ajax (reserve team of Ajax) in the 2017/18 season, helping them win the title. He also featured in the UEFA Youth League for Ajax II.

Head coach Diaz said, “I am happy to have Darren in my plans again. He has age on his side and is hard working. He can play across the pitch and is a utility player. I have had a good chat with him and he is raring to go.”

SCEB will face Jamshedpur FC in their opening game of the ISL on November 21 at the Tilak Maidan Stadium.