Thursday, August 16, 2018
Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years
WATCH: Saul Niguez’s stunner seals UEFA Super Cup glory for Atletico Madrid

Real Madrid had a poor start under new manager Julen Lupetegui as Atletico Madrid lifted the UEFA Super Cup with a 4-2 win.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: August 16, 2018 10:51:02 am
Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid Atletico’s Saul Niguez lifts up UEFA Super Cup trophy. (AP)
Without manager Zinedine Zidane and star forward Cristiano Ronaldo, Real Madrid got off to a poor start under Julen Lupetegui as they lost the UEFA Super Cup 4-2 on Wednesday in Tallinn. The match which was tied at 2-2 in the regulation 90 minutes, went to the Extra Time, in which Saul Niguez scored a stunning volley in the 98th minute to seal the match for the Europa League Champions.

A poor defensive pass from captain Sergio Ramos to Raphael Varane, saw the Frenchman getting into trouble. A challenge from Diego Costa saw the Champions League winners lose the possession. Costa passed it to Thomas on the left inside the box. Thomas passed the ball towards Niguez, who came running towards it and struck the volley from 15 yards out straight into the back of the net. There was no chance for Keylor Navas to save that one and Atletico picked up a 3-2 lead in Extra Time. Later, a goal from Koke in the 104th minute saw the Los Rojiblancos extending their lead by 2 goals to make it impossible for Real to push the match towards penalties.

Earlier, Diego Costa scored two goals for Diego Simeone’s side, with the first one coming in the first minute of the match. Costa finished the move with a terrific shot from an acute angle, to give his side the lead. But Karim Benzema and Sergio Ramos scored two goals to get back the lead, which was cancelled out by Costa to push the match towards the Extra Time.

