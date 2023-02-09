scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 09, 2023
Advertisement

Saudi Pro League Al Nassr vs Al Wehda: When and where to watch Cristiano Ronaldo’s match live?

Ronaldo, in his last appearance scored his first goal for new club Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia as he took the ball out of team-mate Talisca’s hands to net a stoppage-time penalty.

Al Nassr FC, cristiano ronaldo,Al Nassr vs Al Wehda: Live streaming details. (Al Nassr/Twitter)

Leading the league, Cristiano Ronaldo-led Al-Nassr will lock horns with Al-Waheda today and will look to continue their status as table-toppers. Al-Nassr is leading on goal difference with both Al-Shabab and them being on 34 points with one less match played than the former.

Ronaldo, in his last appearance scored his first goal for new club Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia as he took the ball out of team-mate Talisca’s hands to net a stoppage-time penalty.

Ronaldo’s spot-kick rescued a 2-2 draw at Al Fateh after he failed to score in his first two games for Al-Nassr.

Saudi Pro League, Al Nassr vs Al Wehda Live Streaming Details:

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How Microsoft’s OpenAI-powered Bing could change the way world sear...
How Microsoft’s OpenAI-powered Bing could change the way world sear...
Reading RBI’s policy review
Reading RBI’s policy review
Why are over 60% IIT Bombay graduates opting for jobs unrelated to their ...
Why are over 60% IIT Bombay graduates opting for jobs unrelated to their ...
Delhi Confidential: Rajeev Chandrasekhar’s connect with Nagaland
Delhi Confidential: Rajeev Chandrasekhar’s connect with Nagaland

When is the Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr vs Al Wehda?
The Saudi Pro League match between AL Nassr vs Al Wehda will take place on Thursday, February 9th.

Where is the Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr vs Al Wehda?
The Saudi Pro League match between AL Nassr vs Al Wehda will be played at King Abdul Aziz Stadium in Mecca.

What time does the Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr vs Al Wehda begin?
The Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr vs Al Wehda will begin at 11:00 PM IST.

Advertisement

Which TV channels will broadcast the Saudi Pro League match between AL Nassr vs Al Wehda?
The Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassar vs Al Wehda will be available on Sony Sports 2 channel in India.

How do I watch online live streaming of the Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr vs Al Wehda?
The Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr vs Al Wehda will be live-streamed in India on SonyLIV app.

First published on: 09-02-2023 at 16:04 IST
Next Story

Three steps to sound like singer Mika Singh. Watch hilarious video by Yashraj Mukhate

Amartya Sen Interview | Nobel Prize-winning economist speaks to us on the Visva-Bharati University issue and more.
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

In Photos: New Zealand team practice ahead of 3rd T20I against India
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Feb 09: Latest News
close