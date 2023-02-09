Saudi Pro League Al Nassr vs Al Wehda: When and where to watch Cristiano Ronaldo’s match live?

Leading the league, Cristiano Ronaldo-led Al-Nassr will lock horns with Al-Waheda today and will look to continue their status as table-toppers. Al-Nassr is leading on goal difference with both Al-Shabab and them being on 34 points with one less match played than the former.

Ronaldo, in his last appearance scored his first goal for new club Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia as he took the ball out of team-mate Talisca’s hands to net a stoppage-time penalty.

Ronaldo’s spot-kick rescued a 2-2 draw at Al Fateh after he failed to score in his first two games for Al-Nassr.

Saudi Pro League, Al Nassr vs Al Wehda Live Streaming Details:

When is the Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr vs Al Wehda?

The Saudi Pro League match between AL Nassr vs Al Wehda will take place on Thursday, February 9th.

Where is the Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr vs Al Wehda?

The Saudi Pro League match between AL Nassr vs Al Wehda will be played at King Abdul Aziz Stadium in Mecca.

What time does the Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr vs Al Wehda begin?

The Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr vs Al Wehda will begin at 11:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Saudi Pro League match between AL Nassr vs Al Wehda?

The Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassar vs Al Wehda will be available on Sony Sports 2 channel in India.

How do I watch online live streaming of the Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr vs Al Wehda?

The Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr vs Al Wehda will be live-streamed in India on SonyLIV app.