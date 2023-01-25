Saudi Super Cup, Al Nassr vs Al Ittihad: When and where to watch Cristiano Ronaldo’s match live?

Saudi Super Cup, Al Nassr vs Al Ittihad Live Streaming: After making his debut for Al Nassr FC against Ettifaq FC in a Saudi Super Cup match on Sunday. Ronaldo, who signed for the Saudi Arabian club after terminating his contract with Manchester United, will appear in the semifinal against Al Ittihad.

The Portuguese star failed to score a goal in his official league debut. But the 37-year-old has another chance to showcase his skills in the much-anticipated cup contest with Al-Ittihad.

However, Ronaldo gave fans a reminder of his talent when he scored twice in a friendly on Thursday, leading a team made up of players from Al Nassr and Al Hilal against Lionel Messi’s Paris St Germain.

Saudi Super Cup, Al Nassr vs Al Ittihad Live Streaming Details:

When is the Saudi Super Cup semifinal match between Al Nassr vs Al Ittihad?

The Saudi Super Cup semifinal match between AL Nassr vs Al Ittihad will take place on Thursday, January 26.

Where is the Saudi Super Cup semifinal match between Al Nassr vs Al Ittihad?

The Saudi Super Cup semifinal match between AL Nassr vs Al Ittihad will be played at the King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh.

What time does the Saudi Super Cup semifinal match between Al Nassr vs Al Ittihad begin?

The Saudi Super Cup semifinal match between Al Nassr vs Al Ittihad will begin at 11:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Saudi Super Cup semifinal match between AL Nassr vs Al Ittihad?

The Premier League Saudi Super Cup semifinal match between Al Nassar vs Al Ittihad will not be broadcast in India.

How do I watch online live streaming of the Saudi Super Cup semifinal match between Al Nassr vs Al Ittihad?

The Saudi Super Cup semifinal match between Al Nassr vs Al Ittihad will not be live-streamed in India. However, fans in India can watch the match via OTT app Shahid-MBC. The application can be downloaded from Google Play Store/APP Store.