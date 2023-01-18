scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 18, 2023

Saudi businessman buys football’s most expensive ticket, pays £2.2m to see Ronaldo-Messi match

The ticket is said to be the most expensive in the history of soccer and it will give the businessman a chance to meet football stars Messi, Ronaldo, Neymar and K Mbappe.

Ronaldo's presentation at Al-Nassr on left(FILE) and Lionel Messi with the World Cup on right. (Reuters)
Ahead of Saudi All-Star XI and PSG’s friendly match on Thursday, a Saudi businessman buys football’s most expensive ticket in history to watch Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi lock horns.

As per The Sun’s report, a VIP ticket was made available with the starting bid placed at £220,000 while Musharraf bin Ahmed Al-Ghamdi offered a whopping £2.2m and sealed the deal.

The VIP ticket is a part of a fundraising campaign launched by Turki Al-Sheikh, the head of the Saudi General Entertainment Authority in order to donate funds to Saudi Arabia’s Ehsan charity fund.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo will be captaining the Saudi All-Star XI team which will be a mixture of Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr players against French champions in their friendly match on Thursday.

Riyadh is where Ronaldo has decided to base possibly the final years of his storied career after signing a deal worth a reported $200 million-a-year to join Al Nassr.

The game against Messi and PSG offers a reminder of the Portugal international’s glory days before Ronaldo focuses on Al Nassr’s domestic title challenge and bid to qualify for the Asian Champions League.

The Messi-Ronaldo rivalry was never greater than when they played for Barcelona and Real Madrid, respectively, and their scoring feats saw the players dominate Spanish and European soccer.

With AP Inputs

First published on: 18-01-2023 at 10:17 IST
