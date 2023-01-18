Saudi businessman buys football’s most expensive ticket, pays £2.2m to see Ronaldo-Messi match

Ahead of Saudi All-Star XI and PSG’s friendly match on Thursday, a Saudi businessman buys football’s most expensive ticket in history to watch Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi lock horns.

As per The Sun’s report, a VIP ticket was made available with the starting bid placed at £220,000 while Musharraf bin Ahmed Al-Ghamdi offered a whopping £2.2m and sealed the deal.

The ticket is said to be the most expensive in the history of soccer and it will give the businessman a chance to meet football stars Messi, Ronaldo, Neymar and K Mbappe.

The VIP ticket is a part of a fundraising campaign launched by Turki Al-Sheikh, the head of the Saudi General Entertainment Authority in order to donate funds to Saudi Arabia’s Ehsan charity fund.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo will be captaining the Saudi All-Star XI team which will be a mixture of Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr players against French champions in their friendly match on Thursday.

Riyadh is where Ronaldo has decided to base possibly the final years of his storied career after signing a deal worth a reported $200 million-a-year to join Al Nassr.

The game against Messi and PSG offers a reminder of the Portugal international’s glory days before Ronaldo focuses on Al Nassr’s domestic title challenge and bid to qualify for the Asian Champions League.

Advertisement

The Messi-Ronaldo rivalry was never greater than when they played for Barcelona and Real Madrid, respectively, and their scoring feats saw the players dominate Spanish and European soccer.

With AP Inputs