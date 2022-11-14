scorecardresearch
Sunday, Nov 13, 2022

Saudi Arabia drops Fahd al-Mowallad from World Cup over doping test

Saudi Arabia faces a tough task is Group C, where it opens its campaign on Nov. 22 against Argentina

audi Arabia's Fahad Al Muwallad in action with Oman's Mataz Saleh REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri/File Photo

Saudi Arabia coach Herve Renard has dropped Fahd al-Mowallad from his 26-man squad for the World Cup in Qatar “as a precaution” due to the winger’s failed doping test in February.

Al-Mowallad had been included in Renard’s squad for the tournament despite testing positive for furosemide, which is on the World Anti-Doping Agency’s banned drug list due to concerns it can mask other drugs. But the team said Sunday that it was dropping Al-Mowallad, who plays for Saudi team Al-Shabab, “as a precaution” as there is still a case against him, and that Renard had called up Al-Shabab teammate Nawaf Al-Abed in his place.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

Saudi Arabia faces a tough task is Group C, where it opens its campaign on Nov. 22 against Argentina, four days before it plays Poland, before its final group game against Mexico on Nov. 30.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
EWS quota verdict: The new reservation is a radical break from the pastPremium
EWS quota verdict: The new reservation is a radical break from the past
A rough ride: Few answers to Bengaluru’s pothole troublePremium
A rough ride: Few answers to Bengaluru’s pothole trouble
At top-level meeting in Sept, Govt took call to double Russia tradePremium
At top-level meeting in Sept, Govt took call to double Russia trade
Rs 28,500 cr underwriting loss leads to premium hikes by general insurersPremium
Rs 28,500 cr underwriting loss leads to premium hikes by general insurers

First published on: 14-11-2022 at 12:18:27 am
Next Story

‘Our grounds were used as wedding venues…that difficult period has passed’: Shahid Afridi on the state of Pakistan Cricket

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Ben Stokes leads England to T20 World Cup glory, break Pakistani hearts
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Nov 13: Latest News