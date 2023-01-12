Saudi Arabia club Al Hilal expresses interest to sign Lionel Messi in big transfer move: Reports

Al Hilal is Al Nassr’s biggest rival, the club that Ronaldo joined last month.

According to Barca Universal, Hilal is reportedly offering Messi a blockbuster $ 300 million per season deal to complete the move at the end of the season.

If the move does materialise, it will help Saudi Arabia continue the life-long rivalry between Messi and Ronaldo after the ex-Manchester United forward moved to Saudi Arabia.

It may be noted here that Messi is currently Saudi’s tourism ambassador.

Earlier, Messi scored in his first game since leading Argentina to the World Cup title as French league leader Paris Saint-Germain beat Angers 2-0 on Wednesday.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s first game in Saudi Arabia is set to be against Paris Saint-Germain and a possible reunion with his career-long rival Lionel Messi.

PSG said Monday it would play a Jan. 19 friendly in Riyadh against a composite team of players from Ronaldo’s new club Al Nassr and Al Hilal, the current Asian Champions League title holder.

Ronaldo will have to wait until Jan 22 to make his formal debut for Al-Nassr in a league game against Al Ettifaq.