Watch: Sassuolo has four goals disallowed by VAR during Serie A loss at Napoli

Serie A side Sassuolo saw not one, not two but four of their goals disallowed for offside by Video Assistant Referee (VAR) in a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Napoli at San Paolo Stadium on Saturday night.

Napoli wing-back Elseid Hysaj put the hosts in front after eight minutes but then Sassuolo had four goals taken away from them by the video technology which has sparked a lot of debate.

In the 32nd minute, Sassuolo’s Filip Djuricic was the first player who goal was disallowed by VAR. Moments later, he scored once again but VAR spoiled the party again.

Francesco Caputo and Domenico Berardi followed Djuricic in the unlucky parade after their goals were also chalked off for the same reason.

Three out of the four offside calls were not spotted by referee Gianluca Aureliano nor his linesmen, with Napoli midfielder Allan putting the game beyond the visitors in second-half stoppage time.

Sassuolo are eighth in the Serie A standings, one place behind Napoli, after a fantastic season under coach Roberto De Zerbi, but are eleven points behind Gattuso’s side with two matches remaining.

