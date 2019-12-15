Sarpreet Singh makes Bayern Munich debut, becomes first Indian-origin player in Bundesliga

Sarpreet Singh comes on for Philippe Coutinho in Bayern Munich’s Bundesliga match vs Werder Bremen on Saturday (Reuters Photo) Sarpreet Singh comes on for Philippe Coutinho in Bayern Munich’s Bundesliga match vs Werder Bremen on Saturday (Reuters Photo)

Sarpreet Singh replaced Philippe Coutinho during Bayern Munich’s 6-1 demolition of Werder Bremen in their Bundesliga match on Saturday, becoming the first player of Indian descent to play in the top tier of German football.

Sarpreet, a 20-year-old attacking midfielder, had signed for German giants Bayern Munich before the start of this season. He finally made his first-team debut on Saturday, coming on for the final eight minutes of the match.

Dream come true to make my Bundesliga debut for this great club! 🙌🏾🔴⚪️ #MiaSanMia @FCBayern pic.twitter.com/ma9bxcu5qV — Sarpreet Singh (@Sarpreetsingh88) December 14, 2019

The 5’7” playmaker, whose playing style has been likened to that of Mesut Ozil, played in the A-League with Wellington Phoenix till last season. A New Zealand international, he earned 6 caps and also scored 1 international goal.

Sarpreet’s only international goal, against Kenya, was incidentally scored in India, when New Zealand had been participating in the Intercontinetal Cup in Mumbai last year.

Born in New Zealand to Indian parents, Sarpreet Singh played for Onehunga Sports in his youth before signing for Wellington Phoenix in 2015.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd