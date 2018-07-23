Sania Mirza backs Mesut Ozil, says ‘racism should not and will not be accepted’

Sania Mirza backed Mesut Ozil’s statement that racism should not be accepted under any circumstance. Sania Mirza backed Mesut Ozil’s statement that racism should not be accepted under any circumstance.

Sania Mirza backed the German midfielder Mesut Ozil in stating that racism “should not and will not be accepted under any circumstance.” Ozil, in a series of tweets, put out a statement in which he declared his retirement from the German national team. “I used to wear the German shirt with such pride and excitement, but now I don’t. The decision has been extremely difficult to make because I have always given everything for my teammates, the coaching staff and the good people of Germany. But when high-ranking DFB officials treat me as they did, disrespect my Turkish roots and selfishly turn me into political propaganda, then enough is enough,” he said.

Sania said that Ozil’s statement is the saddest thing to read as an athlete, “and more importantly a human being.”

This is the saddest thing to read as a an athlete , and more importantly as a human being .. you are right bout one thing @MesutOzil1088 racism should not and will not be accepted under any circumstance.. sad if all this is true .. https://t.co/d1MYyYoDYY — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) 23 July 2018

Mesut Ozil and his German team-mate Ilkay Gundogan, both of whom trace their roots to Turkey, were widely condemned by German politicians and top-ranking officials of the nation’s Football Federation when they were photographed with Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Ozil in his statement stated that the meeting was not political and only an acknowledgment of his family’s country. He also said that he is being unfairly targetted because it is Turkey and that he is Muslim. He also stated that those elements in the media and politicians and the fans that abused him using his Turkish background “represent a Germany of the past, a Germany that is not open to new cultures and a Germany that I am not proud of.”

