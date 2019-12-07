Sandesh Jhingan slams ‘bullies’ for misbehaving with Kerala Blasters fan in metro

Sandesh Jhingan was not happy to see rival fans ‘bullying’ a Kerala Blasters fan in metro Sandesh Jhingan was not happy to see rival fans ‘bullying’ a Kerala Blasters fan in metro

Indian football captain Sandesh Jhingan shared a video of what looked like a group of Mumbai City FC fans in a metro targeting a Kerala Blasters FC fan and criticised what he said was ‘bullying’. In a thread on Twitter on Friday, Jhingan questioned the culture of off-field bullying and said that such instances turn into ‘uncontrollable ugly fights.’

Giving the example of footballers who forget their grudges once they leave the field, Jhingan criticised the incident on Twitter and said, “I don’t know what you guys achieve from doing this. Bullying a single guy like this makes you feel like true passionate fans? Makes you feel proud of yousrself?”

“Just imagine yourself or your loved ones in that situation next and how they will feel because soon this all will turn into uncontrollable ugly fights. Honestly, do you all even think of the consequences of all this?

“Yes, in the grounds these banters are okay and fun but off the field not at all. Even we footballers leave our flights and grudges in the ground and outside we are again responsible citizens of the country. So, please stop this bullying in public places and don’t spoil the real meaning of fan culture,” he tweeted.

“I’m not targeting or blaming any set of fans, this is for every group of fans including the KBFC fans also. I’m requesting you all in general to stop bullying other people. Thats it,” Jhingan said in another tweet.

Mumbai City FC and Kerala Blasters continued their winless streak as they played out a 1-1 draw in an Indian Super League encounter at the Mumbai Football Arena on Thursday. Raphael Messi Bouli (75th) put Kerala in the lead but Mumbai hit back with an Amine Chermiti strike (77th) to share the spoils.

