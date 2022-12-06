I pledge to continue to resist provocation and harassment of some Algerian supporters: Samuel Eto’o breaks silence on video of public altercation

After a video broke on Tuesday of Samuel Eto’o being caught on camera in a physical altercation with a fan outside Stadium 974 following Brazil’s 4-1 win over South Korea on Monday night, the Cameroonian legend took to social media to address his actions.

“On last 5 December, after the Brazil-South Korea match, I had a violent altercation with a person who was probably an Algerian supporter. I would like to apologise for losing my temper and reacting in a way that does not match my personality. I apologise to the public for this unfortunate incident,” the statement read.

He, however, said that he was routinely harassed by some Algerian supporters after the World Cup qualification match between the two nations on March 29.

“I pledge to continue to resist the relentless provocation and daily harassment of some Algerian supporters. Indeed, since the Cameroon-Algeria match on 29 March in Blida, I have been the target of insults and allegations of cheating without any evidence,” he said.

In the match, Cameroon had secured their place in the ongoing World Cup on away goals as Karl Toko Ekambi scored deep into extra time to win the match 2-1. Algeria had defeated Cameroon 1-0 in the first leg.

Algeria’s football federation had then lodged a complaint with FIFA asking for the match to be replayed but the football’s governing body had dismissed their appeal.

👊 Agresión de Samuel Eto'o a un aficionado a la salida del partido entre Brasil y Corea 📹 @LaOpinionLA 📻 #PartidazoCOPE pic.twitter.com/yZTmdD16o3 — El Partidazo de COPE (@partidazocope) December 6, 2022

“During this World Cup. Cameroonian fans have been harassed and pestered by Algerians on the same subject. I would like to mention that the scenario of Algeria’s defeat was cruel but perfectly in line with the rules and ethics of our sport.

“All the appeals made by the Algerian Football Federation to the competent Jurisdictions have been rejected. I therefore call on the Algerian authorities and Federation to take their responsibilities to put an end to this unhealthy climate before a more serious tragedy occurs,” Eto’o’s statement read.

“To Fennecs’ fans, I wish that they find peace and manage to overcome the disappointment of a painful defeat, now behind us,” the former Barcelona striker concluded.