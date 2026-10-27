‘He’s never carried his team in biggest matches’: Ex-French footballer questions Kane’s Ballon d’Or

Former France international Samir Nasri has sparked debate over Harry Kane’s 2026 Ballon d’Or triumph, arguing that the England captain has never been the player to carry his team through the biggest matches.

Nasri acknowledged Kane’s quality but questioned whether statistics alone should decide the game’s highest individual honour. “Harry Kane, Ballon d’Or… OK, the statistics made the difference. He’s a fantastic player with so many qualities,” Nasri said. “But he’s never been the player who carried his team somewhere or made his team win in the very big matches. There’s often a slight weakness,” said the former Arsenal and Manchester City footballer to Canal+.