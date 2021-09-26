Samir Nasri, former France and Manchester City star, hangs up his boots

September 26, 2021 4:50:14 pm
Former France midfielder Samir Nasri announced on Sunday that he was officially retiring from professional football after a career that started in 2004.
Nasri, 34, served an 18-month doping suspension from 2018, an episode that he said changed his way of seeing football.
Samir Nasri has announced his retirement from professional football age 34.
👕 563 matches
⚽️ 78 goals
🎯 98 assists
🏆 2x Premier League
🏆 League Cup
🏆 Community Shield pic.twitter.com/R2KeROHRkC
— Oddschanger (@Oddschanger) September 26, 2021
“It was just an injection of vitamins because I was sick,” the former Olympique de Marseille, Arsenal and Manchester City player, whose career effectively ended last year after a short stint at Anderlecht, told Le Journal du Dimanche newspaper.
He scored five goals for France and picked up 41 caps between 2007 and 2013.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-