Sam Allardyce lashes out at FA over IPSO press ruling

Sam Allardyce has criticised the Football Association (FA) after an independent investigation on the Daily Telegraph’s allegations that led to his sacking as England manager found “significant inaccuracies” in the original report.

Allardyce was sacked as England manager just 67 days after taking charge following a report by the Telegraph, which alleged that the 63-year-old advised undercover reporters on methods to circumvent third-party ownership of players.

The Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO) ruled in favour of the Telegraph on 22 of the 25 occasions but upheld three of Allardyce’s complaints, with the regulator noting that three major inaccuracies were present.

One of the key inaccuracies stated by the IPSO relates to Allardyce’s comments about third-party ownership, which the former Everton boss believes is the reason he was sacked by the FA.

“Had the FA stuck to their word and waited to see the Telegraph’s evidence (as they originally told me they would) they would have seen the allegations made against me were false,” Allardyce said in a statement to British media.

“It was of course the allegations about third-party ownership that the FA stated were the reasons for my leaving.

“It was clear that those that I was dealing with were more concerned with their own image than getting to the truth of what had occurred. I will consider my position in this regard with my lawyers but I hope Martin Glenn and Greg Clarke reflect on the lack of leadership that they showed… ”

The IPSO’s report called for corrections to state that Allardyce did not suggest a model where third parties could benefit from transfer fees, did not brief undercover reporters on breaking rules and did not enter negotiations to provide guidance on circumventing third-party rules.

The FA said that they were not involved in the report but maintained that their position on Allardyce had not changed.

“… We can confirm that the FA’s position on Sam Allardyce has not changed. He apologised for his behaviour at the time and we reached a mutual agreement which both parties were happy with,” an FA official is quoted as saying by The Times.

Allardyce has managed Crystal Palace and Everton in the Premier League following his England departure.

