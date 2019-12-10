Salva Chamorro indulges in war of words with Mohun Bagan fans

Salva Chamorro (centre) during Durand Cup. (Source: Twitter) Salva Chamorro (centre) during Durand Cup. (Source: Twitter)

Mohun Bagan’s Salva Chamorro took matters into his own hands Monday as he chose to hit back at the Mariners’ fans on social media, who mocked him for missing chances in front of goal.

Sportwalk nominated the Spanish forward in their “Year End Review” section as one of the “Stars of the Year”due to his performances in the Durand Cup, where he had helped Mohun Bagan reach the finals with four goals. But, the club’s fans, responded with comments about how Chamorro was wasteful in front of goal and doesn’t deserve to play for the Kolkata club.

Chamorro responded on Instagram by asking the fans whether they could play better than him. He also replied sarcastically to the fans, and referred to one fan as “Ronaldo”.

The 29-year-old was brought to Kolkata from Greek club Doxa Drama in the summer, and despite his performances in the Calcutta Football League and the Durand Cup, he hasn’t been able to hit the ground running in the ongoing I-League. Mohun Bagan are winless so far, drawing the opener 0-0 against Aizawl and then losing 4-2 to Churchill Brothers.

After the war of words, Chamorro will be hoping to open his account for the season for Kibu Vicuna’s team when Mohun Bagan take on newly-promoted TRAU on Wednesday.

Salva Chamorro, whose official name is Salvador Perez Martinez, started his career as a reserve for Villarreal, and also had a short stint with Barcelona B. He has also played in Portugal, Morocco and most recently, Greece.

