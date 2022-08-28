scorecardresearch
Sunday, Aug 28, 2022

Premier League: Watch Saint-Maximin stunner salvages draw for Newcastle at Wolves

Premier League Sunday: Newcastle appeared the more dangerous side but almost gifted Wolves a goal when Kieran Trippier recklessly lost possession to Raul Jimenez.

Premier League Sunday, August 28, 2022Premier League Sunday, August 28, 2022: Newcastle United's Allan Saint-Maximin celebrates after scoring their side's goal. (AP)

Premier League Sunday, August 28, 2022: Allan Saint-Maximin’s stunning 90th-minute equalizer saw Newcastle snatch a 1-1 draw at Wolverhampton on Sunday, salvaging its unbeaten start to the Premier League season.

Indeed, Newcastle almost turned the match around completely in stoppage time with Elliot Anderson hitting the crossbar. Ruben Neves’ first-half screamer had given Wolves the lead. Newcastle needed Saint-Maximin to produce as Eddie Howe was unable to call on new $70 million signing Alexander Isak, with the Sweden international yet to receive his work permit, while Bruno Guimaraes and Callum Wilson were injured. The point does little to raise hopes at Molineux with Wolves still looking for their first Premier League win of the season. Newcastle was the first to threaten when Jose Sa thwarted Chris Wood inside the opening five minutes after the striker seized on a loose ball and went to round the goalkeeper. At the other end, Pedro Neto lifted Goncalo Guedes’ cross over after Neves’ sumptuous crossfield pass. While Neves oozed quality in the middle, his teammates were nervy at the back and indecision almost cost them after 12 minutes.

Wood’s shot was blocked and it fell to Joe Willock but, with just Sa to beat, the midfielder steered wide from six yards.

Newcastle appeared the more dangerous side but almost gifted Wolves a goal when Kieran Trippier recklessly lost possession to Raul Jimenez, who had time to pick out the onrushing and unmarked Matheus Nunes, only for the club-record signing to wastefully head wide.That emboldened Wolves as the hosts began to find some momentum, which was capped by a trademark rocket from Neves seven minutes before the break. Neto spread the play to Guedes on the left, who played the ball inside to Neves and the midfielder unleashed a stunning low drive into Nick Pope’s bottom corner from 25 yards.

The visitors then appeared to lose their early impetus and looked devoid of ideas, while Wolves grew comfortable with their lead and defended resolutely.The home side thought it had doubled its lead with 10 minutes remaining only to see Jimenez’s goal disallowed for a foul by Neto in the buildup.

Newcastle then took full advantage of the reprieve in the final minute.Under pressure from Jacob Murphy, Hwang Hee-chan sliced a clearance into the air and it dropped for Saint-Maximin to thump a brilliant volley into the corner from 20 yards.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Something about the CongressPremium
Something about the Congress
Chris Evert needs everyone to listenPremium
Chris Evert needs everyone to listen
6-airbag rule may be deferred as small-car segment pushes backPremium
6-airbag rule may be deferred as small-car segment pushes back
Bullet train: New govt in Maharashtra clears path for acquisition of landPremium
Bullet train: New govt in Maharashtra clears path for acquisition of land

There was still time for the Frenchman to test Sa as Newcastle suddenly went for a win and Anderson’s header came off the bar in stoppages.

First published on: 28-08-2022 at 10:45:53 pm
Next Story

Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti holds tiranga rally in Surat

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

If Congress cannot flourish with Gandhis, can it survive without them?

If Congress cannot flourish with Gandhis, can it survive without them?

Premium
Teenage girl gang-raped in Thane, 3 arrested
Maharashtra

Teenage girl gang-raped in Thane, 3 arrested

Rahul remains 'No. 1', 'only' choice of Cong: Khurshid

Rahul remains 'No. 1', 'only' choice of Cong: Khurshid

What can one say to a three-year-old who died?
Bilkis Bano Case

What can one say to a three-year-old who died?

Will give Sonali Phogat death probe to CBI if needed: CM

Will give Sonali Phogat death probe to CBI if needed: CM

Tarantino on Bruce Lee bit in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and its backlash
Scene Stealer

Tarantino on Bruce Lee bit in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and its backlash

How Panchayat found its audiences across the country
Sunday Read

How Panchayat found its audiences across the country

Premium
Bullet train: New govt in Maharashtra clears path for acquisition of land

Bullet train: New govt in Maharashtra clears path for acquisition of land

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Asia Cup: Afghanistan wipe out Sri Lanka with 8-wicket win
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Aug 28: Latest News