SAFF: Sunil Chhetri’s late goal helps India ease past Nepal

India got a much needed respite in the form of a Sunil Chhetri goal which enabled them to beat Nepal 1-0 and stay alive in the SAFF Championshiops. This was a massive three points for India which got the Blue Tigers back in the reckoning for a place in the final. India were made to work hard for it but Sunil Chhetri netted the winner eight minutes from time. Chhetri had missed an open goal in the opening half but redeemed himself after scoring the winner in the 82nd minute when he turned in a Farukh Choudhary header into the net.

With this, Igor Stimac’s men now have five points from three matches and have moved into third in the table behind Nepal on six. India must now win in its final round robin match to ensure place in the final.

Women beat Bahrain 5-0 in international friendly

The Indian women’s football team beat lower-ranked Bahrain 5-0 in their international friendly match here on Sunday.

Pyari Xaxa (19th and 68th minutes) scored twice while Sangita Basfore (13th), Indumathi 34th, Manisha (69th) were the other goal-getters.

Pyari was, however, sent off by the referee in 73rd minute.

Bahrain are ranked 85th in the FIFA chart as against India’s 57th position.

India had beaten UAE 4-1 and lost to Tunisia 0-1 in Dubai in international friendly matches earlier this month.

The team faces Chinese Taipei, who are ranked higher at 40th in the FIFA chart, here on Wednesday.

The friendly matches are part of preparations for the AFC Asian Cup, which will be hosted by India in January-February.

Before the win against 100th ranked UAE on October 2, the Blue Tigress have been winless in the five previous matches this year, though all of them were against higher ranked European sides.

This tour of four international friendly matches was the first under the charge of Thomas Dennerby.