SAFF Cup Final Live, India vs Maldives Live Football Score: India go after eighth title

SAFF Cup Final Live, India vs Maldives Live Football Score: India are overwhelming favourites going into the final of the SAFF Cup in Dhaka. The ‘Men’ in Blue are unbeaten in the tournament and have beaten Sri Lanka, Maldives and Kabaddi on their way to the final. India have won seven of 11 SAFF Cup titles to stamp their authority in the region. Win for the side, comprising primarily U23 players, will only be a major boost to their confidence after being denied a chance to compete at the Asian Games.
Live Blog
SAFF Cup Final Live, India vs Maldives Live Score and Updates:
India warming up ahead of the clash starting 6.30 PM IST:
India XI: Vishal, Subhashish, Sarthak, Salam, Davinder, Ashique, Vinit, Anirudh, Nikhil, Manvir, Farukh
India bench: Kamaljit Singh, Sukhdev Patil, Sajid Dhot, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Vignesh D, Germanpreet Singh, Hitesh Sharma and Sumeet Passi
Hello and Good Evening! Welcome to our live coverage of the SAFF Cup final between India and Maldives to be played in Dhaka. India are the only unbeaten team in the tournament and are strong favourites to keep that run going. The beat Maldives 2-0 in the league stage. What will be the outcome now?