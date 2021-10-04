scorecardresearch
SAFF Championship Live Streaming: When and where to watch Indian football matches

Indian football, SAFF Championship Live Streaming: All you need to know

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: October 4, 2021 2:57:14 pm
India begin their campaign against Bangladesh on October 4.

SAFF Football Championship Live Streaming, All you need to know: India begin their SAFF Championships campaign against a plucky Bangladesh on Monday, knowing fully well that they are just “a little bit superior” than their opponents despite the domination in this regional tournament.

Title favourites India have won the tournament seven times out of the 12 editions but by the own admission of their talismanic captain Sunil Chhetri, every match will be like a “war to fight”. Bangladesh have been a tough customers for India who had needed a late equaliser in the first leg of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers match in Kolkata to draw 1-1. The Blue Tigers had though won the second leg 2-0.

The five-team tournament began on Friday with Nepal and Bangladesh beating Maldives and Sri Lanka by identical 1-0 margins respectively.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

India’s schedule:

India vs Bangladesh – 4.30 pm IST, Monday, 4 October 2021
India vs Sri Lanka – 4.30 pm IST, Thursday, 7 October 2021
India s Nepal – 9.30 pm IST, Sunday, 10 October 2021
India vs Maldives – 9.30 pm IST, Wednesday, 13 October 2021

Venue:

All the matches will be played at the National Football Stadium in Male, Maldives.

TV channels

The matches will be telecasted on Eurosport and Eurosport HD channels in India.

Live Stream

Fans can enjoy live streaming of the matches on Discovery + App.

