Safety issues delay Tottenham’s move to new stadium

Tottenham’s next few home games have been shifted to Wembley Stadium. Tottenham’s next few home games have been shifted to Wembley Stadium.

Tottenham Hotspur have delayed the opening of their new stadium for at least a few weeks because of “issues with the critical safety systems”. The Premier League club, which finished third in the standings last season, had been scheduled to play their first game at the new 62,000-capacity White Hart Lane venue on September 15 against Liverpool. However, that game along with the subsequent home fixture on October 6 against Cardiff City and an NFL match that was scheduled for October 14 have all been switched to Wembley Stadium. The National Football League said the Seattle Seahawks-Oakland Raiders game was moved because of ongoing work at the new Tottenham stadium.

The game is one of three NFL contests scheduled for London this year. The Tennessee Titans will play the Los Angeles Chargers on October 21, while the Philadelphia Eagles will meet the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 28 in other games at Wembley. Tottenham said recent testing had shown up the safety system issues, which meant test events that should have taken place on August 27 and September 1 cannot be held.

“At the start of the project we asked for your support during what we knew would be a complex and challenging build and now we ask for your continued patience,” club chairman Daniel Levy said in a statement.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App