Sadio Mane set to miss the World Cup owing to leg injury

Senegal and Bayern Munich superstar Sadio Mane will be taking no part in his nation’s World Cup campaign after limping off in the first half against Werder Bremen on Tuesday, according to L’Equipe.
As per the French publication, the forward is suffering from a tendon and is expected to miss several weeks of competition and therefore is set to be ousted from the list of players to feature in the World Cup, which will be announced on Friday by Senegal coach, Aliou Cisse.
The 30-year-old ranked second in the recent Ballon d’Or list and was the winner of the Africa Cup of Nations in January with the Teranga Lions. Senegal are placed in Group A of the World Cup along with hosts Qatar, Ecuador and the Netherlands.
On the injury, Bayern head coach, Julian Nagelsmann had said, “I can’t say anything for sure, he took a blow to the head of his shin. That’s an unpleasant spot, it radiates a bit into the muscles. I think he has to go to the X-ray to see if there is something there, because it is splintering easily. But I hope that nothing is wrong. I can’t say anything for sure yet.”
Earlier this summer, Mane made his move from Liverpool to the Bundesliga champions and has scored six goals and assisted thrice so far this season in the league.