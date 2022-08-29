Sadio Mane poses emptyhanded as Bayern Munich teammates raise a pint of beer in photoshoot

Over the years, we have seen sportspersons snub a lot of things when it is in contrast to their personal beliefs. The most notable example of this was Cristiano Ronaldo when he openly set aside a bottle of Coca Cola and encouraged people to drink water at a press conference during Euro 2020.

Sadio Mane is the most recent athlete to stand by his beliefs when in a recent photoshoot organised by Bayern Munich where most players posed by raising a pint of Paulaner beer, the Senegalese superstar was pictured with his hands down held together.

The new Bayern signing is one of two practicing Muslim players in the squad and therefore abstains from drinking alcohol. The other player is Moroccan defender Noussair Mazraoui who was also empty-handed.

In February after winning the Carabao Cup with Liverpool, Mane had politely asked teammate Takumi Minamino to not spray champagne while standing next to him during the celebrations, a request which the Japanese international respectfully obliged.

Mane has had a blistering start to his Bayern Munich career having scored four goals after five competitive matches for the club.