Sadio Mane named African Men’s Player of the Year by CAF

Sadio Mane was named as the African Men’s Player of the Year at the Confederation of African Football (CAF) awards ceremony on Tuesday in Hurghada, Egypt.

The 27-year-old Senegalese forward won the UEFA Champions League in 2018/19 with Liverpool, and also scored crucial goals to help his team win the UEFA Super Cup. Last month in Qatar, he lifted the FIFA Club World Cup too after defeating Flamengo in the final.

Mane shone brightly in national colors too, as he led Senegal from the front to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals, where they lost to Riyad Mahrez’s Algeria. While he scored three goals in the tournament, Mane registered a massive 31 goals and 13 assists for Liverpool in the entire year.

The Premier League Golden Boot winner had an impressive season last year, which got him a fourth-place finish in the Ballon d’Or and a fifth-place finish in FIFA Best Men’s Player of the Year. He was also named in the Premier League and UEFA Champions League Teams of the Year.

Barcelona’s Asisat Oshoala of Nigeria claimed the award of African Women’s Player of the Year for the fourth time in her career, ahead of Valerenga’s Ajar Nchout of Cameroon and Beijing Phoenix’s Thembi Kgatlana of South Africa.

While Morocco and Borussia Dortmund’s Achraf Hakimiwon the African Youth Player of the Year, Algerian coach Djamel Belmadi won African Men’s Coach of the Year for guiding Algeria to the AFCON win.

In other awards, Algeria was named African Men’s National Team of the Year, and Cameroon was named as African Women’s National Team of the Year.

The voting for the awards was done by head coaches/technical directors and captains of senior national teams from CAF member associations.

