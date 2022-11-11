scorecardresearch
Sadio Mane included in Senegal’s World Cup squad

Sadio Mané is the focus of a Senegal team that won its first African Cup of Nations title this year.

Bayern's Sadio Mane, centre, and Bremen's Amos Pieper, second from right, challenge for the ball . (AP)

Sadio Mané was included in Senegal’s World Cup squad on Friday, just three days after a lower right leg injury put the star player’s participation in doubt.

Senegal coach Aliou Cissé named the Bayern Munich forward in his 26-man squad to the relief of a nation that had been fretting over whether Mané would be able to lead Senegal’s challenge in Qatar.

Senegal opens its World Cup campaign against Netherlands in Group A on Nov. 21, giving Mané 10 days to recover.

Bayern had said Mané will miss this weekend’s game against Schalke in the Bundesliga because of the injury.

Mané is the focus of a Senegal team that won its first African Cup of Nations title this year and is rated by many as the best African team to ever go to a World Cup.

It will play host Qatar, the Netherlands and Ecuador in Group A.

