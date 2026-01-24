Senegal star footballer Sadio Mane returned to his Saudi Arabian club, Al-Nassr, not as a squad member but as a sporting l hero. He arrives fresh from leading Senegal to a historic Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) victory, defeating a strong Moroccan team on their home soil. His homecoming was a celebration, with the entire Al-Nassr squad giving him a hero’s welcome filled with applause and warm embraces, notably from Cristiano Ronaldo.

When the 33-year-old winger arrived at the Al-Nassr training camp, the club captured the special moment in a video titled “Welcoming back our champion,” which showed a beaming Mane soaking in the admiration of his colleagues. This followed Senegal’s dramatic 1-0 extra-time victory over Morocco in the final.