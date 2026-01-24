WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo & Al-Nassr squad welcome AFCON hero Sadio Mane following historic Senegal triumph

Senegal star footballer Sadio Mane returned to his Saudi Arabian club, Al-Nassr, not as a squad member but as a sporting l hero. He arrives fresh from leading Senegal to a historic Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) victory, defeating a strong Moroccan team on their home soil. His homecoming was a celebration, with the entire Al-Nassr squad giving him a hero’s welcome filled with applause and warm embraces, notably from Cristiano Ronaldo.
When the 33-year-old winger arrived at the Al-Nassr training camp, the club captured the special moment in a video titled “Welcoming back our champion,” which showed a beaming Mane soaking in the admiration of his colleagues. This followed Senegal’s dramatic 1-0 extra-time victory over Morocco in the final.
Ronaldo and his teammates honoured Mane’s achievement by presenting him with a congratulatory cake. Mane later told the club’s cameras, “Thank you guys, I’m really happy for the present. I didn’t expect this. That showed a warm welcome and I’m really, really happy about it. I’m looking forward to the rest of the season.”
Mane’s influence during the AFCON tournament was immense. He was named Player of the Tournament for his impressive show, which included two crucial goals and two assists. Throughout the campaign, he led by example, showing remarkable resilience and composure under intense pressure, inspiring his team every step of the way.
Earlier, the AFCON Africa Cup of Nations final had seen it all. A disallowed Senegal goal in the 93rd minute. The Video Assistant Referee (VAR) controversially awarding a penalty to Morocco. Senegal players staging a walk-out, causing a 14-minute delay. Brahim Diaz’s embarrassingly fluffing the panenka. And Pape Gueye scoring a screamer in extra time to lead Senegal to the African Cup of Nations title.
The Afcon final between hosts Morocco and Senegal descended into a farce where Senegal won 1-0 but the title was overshadowed by the drama that unfolded in the stoppage time at the end of the match. After the VAR awarded a penalty against them, the Senegalese players were ordered off the field by their coach Pape Bouna Thiaw, with some players going back to the dressing room. It was only after Sadio Mane convinced them to get back on the field that the game continued – after a 14 minute holdover.