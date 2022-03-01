Russia Ukraine War: Amidst air sirens, watch the desire to play one last game of football

As the noise of sirens, acting as the harbinger of war, pierced the chilly air of Ukraine’s Dnipro, a video emerged of some boys playing football amidst the chaotic situation in their country.

Despite all the tragedy and pain in a country ravaged due to the Russian invasion, this video of young passionate players harks back to a far peaceful time, even with the blaring of the air sirens constantly acting as a reminder of a harrowing present.

The country has been in a state of war since the invasion with all sporting activities, including the Ukrainian Premier League, having to suspend operations.

In a brief statement, the league said the suspension was due to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s decision to impose martial law. It did not give any planned date to resume.

Air raid siren? 🚨 Let us finish our kick about first Yh? https://t.co/KLvlaGgOqW — Zorya Londonsk (@ZoryaLondonsk) March 1, 2022

On March 1, U.N. human rights chief Michelle Bachelet says her office has confirmed that 102 civilians, including seven children, have been killed in the Russian invasion and 304 others wounded in Ukraine since Thursday. She cautioned that the tally was likely a vast undercount.

More than 70 Ukrainian servicemen were killed by a Russian rocket attack and dozens of civilians have died in “barbaric” shelling, Ukrainian authorities said on March 1, as a huge Russian military convoy approached the capital Kyiv.

The Indian embassy in Kyiv, in an advisory issued Tuesday, asked Indians to leave Kyiv urgently through ‘any means available’. The advisory comes as Moscow strengthened its attack on Ukraine and closed in on the capital, Kyiv, even as talks aimed at stopping the fighting yielded only an agreement to keep talking.

Meanwhile, an embattled Ukraine moved to solidify its ties to the West by applying to join the European Union, a largely symbolic move for now.